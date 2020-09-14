New album “reimagines” Johnny Cash songs for symphony orchestra

On November 13, Columbia/Legacy Recordings will release Johnny Cash And The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, an album that “reimagines” 12 Johnny Cash performances in new symphonic arrangements.

Produced by Nick Patrick and Don Reedman and recorded at Abbey Road Studio 2, Johnny Cash And The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is the latest in a series of RPO albums featuring similar treatments of songs the likes of Elvis Presley and Roy Orbison. Watch a trailer for the project below:

The recordings of “I Walk The Line” and “Flesh and Blood” used in making Johnny Cash And The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra are both previously unreleased alternate takes from Johnny Cash’s soundtrack sessions for the 1970 film I Walk The Line.

“I believe we have captured the emotion, sensitivity and genuine honesty of Johnny Cash through his story telling and his touching and captivating vocal performances,” says Don Reedman.

“My father, Johnny Cash, was in some ways an orchestra unto himself,” adds John Carter Cash, named as executive producer of the album. “I remember when my father introduced me to the RPO. I was around ten years old and he and I went to see three films from the James Bond saga at a festival in New York. When the theme for Goldfinger began, he leaned over to me. ‘That’s the finest orchestra in the world, son,’ he said. ‘That’s the Royal Philharmonic.’… He knew the music of the RPO. He respected them all throughout his life… I know my father would be enormously excited to see this new album become a reality.”