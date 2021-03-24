John Grant announces new album and UK/Ireland tour

John Grant has announced that his fifth solo album, Boy From Michigan, will be released by Bella Union on June 25.

Watch a video for the title track, directed by Casey & Ewan, below:

“I discovered the chord progression in the chorus of ‘Boy From Michigan’ on my OB6 back when I was working on Love Is Magic,” says Grant. “While I knew it would eventually become a song, I didn’t know what to do with it yet. Sometimes you just know you need to take your time with certain ideas. The song sprang from a moment I experienced when I was about 11 and we were about to move to Colorado from Michigan; my best buddy took me aside and warned me about ‘the world out there’ – so the song is about the transition from childhood to adulthood, the simplicity and innocence of childhood and the oftentimes rude awakening that occurs when one crosses over into adulthood. It’s also about romanticising the past, which can be dangerous. I don’t believe one can or should live in the past, but if you ignore it, well, you know. I also have to say there are moments when I actually relive the scent of early Spring as the snow is beginning to melt revealing the wet Earth beneath. It’s incredible.”

Boy From Michigan was produced by Grant’s longtime friend, Cate Le Bon. “Cate and I are both very strong-willed people”, he says. “Making a record is hard on a good day. The mounting stress of the US election and the pandemic really started to get to us by late July and August last year. It was at times a very stressful process under the circumstances, but one which was also full of many incredible and joyful moments.”

Pre-order Boy From Michigan here and peruse John Grant’s UK and Ireland autumn tourdates below:

Saturday 4th September – Halifax – The Piece Hall (with Richard Hawley)

Monday 6th September – London – Alexandra Palace Theatre

Tuesday 7th September – London – Alexandra Palace Theatre **(SOLD-OUT!)**

Thursday 9th September – Glasgow – Barrowland Ballroom

Friday 10th September – Gateshead – Sage Gateshead

Saturday 11th September – Liverpool – Grand Central Hall

Tuesday 14th September – Sheffield – Octagon Centre

Wednesday 15th September – Nottingham – Rock City

Friday 17th September – Bexhill – De La Warr Pavilion **(SOLD-OUT!)**

Thursday 30th September – Cambridge – Junction

Friday 1st October – Coventry – Warwick Arts Centre

Saturday 2nd October – Bath – The Forum

Sunday 3rd October – Manchester – RNCM Theatre **(SOLD-OUT!)**

Tuesday 5th October – Cardiff – New Theatre **(SOLD-OUT!)**

Thursday 7th October – Belfast – St Anne’s Cathedral

Saturday 9th October – Dublin – National Concert Hall **(SOLD-OUT!)**

Tuesday 12th October – Cork – Live at St Luke’s

Wednesday 13th October – Cork – Live at St Luke’s **(SOLD-OUT!)**

Friday 15th October – Letterkenny – An Grianan Theatre

Saturday 16th October – Kilkenny – St Canice’s Cathedral