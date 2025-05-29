To celebrate reclaiming full ownership of his back catalogue – as well as his 80th birthday yesterday, and his upcoming Glastonbury appearance – John Fogerty has announced Legacy: The Creedence Clearwater Revival Years, an album of classic Creedence songs, re-recorded with backing from his sons Shane and Tyler Fogerty.

Legacy: The Creedence Clearwater Revival Years will be released by Concord on August 22. Listen to “Up Around The Bend,” “Have You Ever Seen The Rain” and “Porterville” now:

“For most of my life I did not own the songs I had written,” says Fogerty. “Getting them back changes everything. Legacy is my way of celebrating that – of playing these songs on my terms, with the people I love.”

The 20-track collection was produced by Fogerty and his son Shane, with executive production by his wife Julie. Both Shane and Tyler Fogerty perform throughout the album, along with Matt Chamberlain, Bob Malone, Bob Glaub and Rob Stone. It was mixed by Bob Clearmountain.

Pre-order/pre-save Legacy: The Creedence Clearwater Revival Years here and peruse the tracklisting below: