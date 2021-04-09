Jeff Tweedy, Margo Price and Ty Segall for Roky Erickson tribute LP

Jeff Tweedy, Margo Price, Ty Segall, Lucinda Williams, Mark Lanegan, Neko Case, Billy F Gibbons and Gary Clark Jr have all recorded covers of Roky Erickson songs for a new tribute album.

May The Circle Remain Unbroken: A Tribute To Roky Erickson will be released by Light In The Attic as a Record Store Day vinyl exclusive on July 17; a CD version will be available later in 2021.

Produced by Bill Bentley – executive producer of the 1990 Erickson tribute album, Where The Pyramid Meets The Eye – the LP comes on clear/purple vinyl with a bonus RSD-only flexi disc featuring an unreleased early-’70s Roky Erickson track, “Love Hieroglyphics”.

Check out the full tracklisting for May The Circle Remain Unbroken: A Tribute To Roky Erickson below:

Side One

1. Billy F Gibbons – (I’ve Got) Levitation

2. Mosshart Sexton – Starry Eyes

3. Jeff Tweedy – For You (I’d Do Anything)

4. Lynn Castle & Mark Lanegan – Clear Night For Love

5. The Black Angels – Don’t Fall Down

6. Neko Case – Be And Bring Me Home

Side Two

1. Margo Price – Red Temple Prayer (Two-Headed Dog)

2. Gary Clark Jr. & Eve Monsees – Roller Coaster

3. Ty Segall – Night Of The Vampire

4. Lucinda Williams – You’re Gonna Miss Me

5. Chelsea Wolfe – If You Have Ghosts

6. Brogan Bentley – May The Circle Remain Unbroken

Bonus RSD-only flexi disc:

1. Roky Erickson – Love Hieroglyphics