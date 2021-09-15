Jarvis Cocker announces new collaborative album with Wes Anderson for The French Dispatch

Jarvis Cocker has collaborated with director Wes Anderson for a new companion album of French music to tie in with the latter’s new film The French Dispatch.

Anderson‘s latest movie is set for release on October 22, with the film’s accompanying soundtrack – which includes Alexandre Desplat’s original score – set to arrive on the same day.

The French Dispatch soundtrack LP also includes Cocker‘s cover of the French pop hit “Aline”, which was originally written and recorded by the singer Christophe in 1965.

Cocker and Anderson have collaborated further to curate a full companion album of French music, featuring covers of songs that were originally released during the era that the new film is set in.

Chansons d’Ennui Tip-Top includes renditions by Cocker and his solo band JARV IS… of tracks by the likes of Françoise Hardy (“Mon Ami La Rose”), Serge Gainsbourg (“Requiem Pour Un Con”), Brigitte Bardot (“Contact”) and Jacques Dutronc (“Les Gens Sont Fous, Les Temps Sont Flous”).

It is billed as “a tribute to French pop music and a musical extension of The French Dispatch”. You can see the tracklist for Jarvis Cocker‘s Chansons d’Ennui Tip-Top below.

Side One

1. “Dans Ma Chambre” – Written by Pedro Espinoza Prieto, originally performed by Dalida

2. “Contact” – Written by Serge Gainsbourg, originally performed by Brigitte Bardot

3. “La Tendresse” – Written by Hubert Yves Adrien Giraud, Noel Roux, originally performed by Marie LaFôret

4. “Amour, Je Te Cherche” – Written by Nino Ferrer, originally performed by Nino Ferrer & Radiah

5. “Les Gens Sont Fous, Les Temps Sont Flous” – Written by Jacques Lanzmann, Jacques Dutronc, originally performed by Jacques Dutronc

6. “Il Pleut Sur La Gare” – Written by Areski Belkacem, Brigitte Fontaine, originally performed by Brigitte Fontaine & Areski Belkacem

Side Two

1. “Paroles, Paroles” – Written by Matteo Chiosso, Giancarlo Del Re, Giovanni Ferrio, originally performed by Dalida & Alain Delon

2. “Requiem Pour Un Con” – Written by Serge Gainsbourg, Michel Jean Piette Colombier, originally performed by Serge Gainsbourg in the film Le Pacha

3. “Mon Ami La Rose” – Written by Cécille Caulier, Jacques Lacome D’Estalenx, originally performed by Françoise Hardy

4. “Mao Mao” – Written by Gérard Guégan, Gérard Hugé, originally performed by Claude Channes in the film La Chinoise

5. “Elle Et Moi” – Written by Pascal Jean Michel Valadon, Aaron Gilbert, Alex Payne, Jean Pierre Cerrone, originally performed by Max Berlin

6. “Aline” – Written by Daniel Georges Jacq Bevilacqua, originally performed by Christophe

You can pre-order Jarvis Cocker’s Chansons d’Ennui Tip-Top here and The French Dispatch soundtrack album here.

Last month it was announced that Scarlett Johansson had joined the cast of Wes Anderson’s next film.