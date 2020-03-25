Subscribe
News

Jackson Browne discusses Covid-19 diagnosis

"I feel lucky that I’m not badly affected. I guess I’ve got a strong immune system"

Sam Richards
Credit: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Trending Now

BlogsMichael Bonner - 0

Introducing the new Uncut: George Harrison, Lucinda Williams, Syd Barrett and more

There’s a moment in Martin Scorsese’s documentary George Harrison: Living In The Material World where Harrison reflects, in archive...
Read more
BlogsMichael Bonner - 0

The 4th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2020

Apologies for what feels like a massive delay since the last Playlist; crazy deadlines plus, you know, real world...
Read more
PublicationsJohn Robinson - 0

Blondie – Ultimate Music Guide

Celebrating the influential new wave band and their iconic singer Debbie Harry, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to...
Read more

Jackson Browne has tested positive for coronavirus, although he says his symptoms are “pretty mild” and he’s currently recuperating at home in Los Angeles.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, he reveals that he took a test after developing a small cough and temperature ten days ago. He suspects he contracted the virus on a trip to New York for the annual Love Rocks benefit at New York’s Beacon Theatre on March 12, noting that several other attendees have since tested positive.

“I feel lucky that I’m not really badly affected,” says Browne. “I guess I’ve got a really strong immune system. There’s so much we don’t know. The one thing you can do is not go anywhere, not show up anywhere. Now, I wish I hadn’t gone to New York and done this benefit.”

Advertisement

“I hope that nobody has got it bad,” he adds. “The thing we should all be very aware of is by traveling around the city and moving this germ from place to place, inadvertently, you are risking the lives of everybody, including the most vulnerable, people who have asthma or people who are really old.

“It’s important for us all to be pretty forthcoming about what we’re going through. Our experiences will be helpful for others to know. I don’t think my case is that important, but it might be helpful to know that some people don’t get this really bad. The idea that we can contribute to the overall herd immunity. You get over this as quickly as you can and be available to help others.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
George Harrison, Syd Barrett, Lucinda Williams, Michael Kiwanuka, Roberta Flack – plus our CD of the month’s best music
Magazines

Uncut – May 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Celebrating the influential new wave band and their iconic singer Debbie Harry, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to Blondie. From punk to new...
Publications

Blondie – Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
The latest in Uncut’s Ultimate Record Collection series is the first of our artist-led specials. We begin with David Bowie: 1964-1976, which presents every...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection, Part 1 (1964-1976)

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Robert Plant, Karen Dalton, Elton John, Stephen Malkmus, Maria McKee, Shabaka Hutchings and Iggy & Bowie – plus a free 15-track CD
Magazines

Uncut – April 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
Who’s next? Well, yes they are. Ahead of their UK arena tour, our latest deluxe edition Ultimate Music Guide focuses on the music of...
Publications

The Who – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
George Harrison, Syd Barrett, Lucinda Williams, Michael Kiwanuka, Roberta Flack – plus our CD of the month’s best music
Magazines

Uncut – May 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Celebrating the influential new wave band and their iconic singer Debbie Harry, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to Blondie. From punk to new...
Publications

Blondie – Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
The latest in Uncut’s Ultimate Record Collection series is the first of our artist-led specials. We begin with David Bowie: 1964-1976, which presents every...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection, Part 1 (1964-1976)

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Robert Plant, Karen Dalton, Elton John, Stephen Malkmus, Maria McKee, Shabaka Hutchings and Iggy & Bowie – plus a free 15-track CD
Magazines

Uncut – April 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
Who’s next? Well, yes they are. Ahead of their UK arena tour, our latest deluxe edition Ultimate Music Guide focuses on the music of...
Publications

The Who – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Kate Bush, Robert Wyatt, Peter Green and Tame Impala – plus our Sounds Of The New West Volume 5 CD – all feature in...
Magazines

Uncut – March 2020

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More

© 2020 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.