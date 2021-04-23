Subscribe
News

Hear “Your Fandango”, the new single by Todd Rundgren and Sparks

Marking 50 years since they worked together on Sparks' debut album

By Sam Richards

Trending Now

50 years since Todd Rundgren produced a self-titled album by the LA group Halfnelson, soon to rename themselves Sparks, he’s reunited with Ron and Russell Mael for the latest single from his forthcoming album Space Force.

Hear “Your Fandango” below:

Advertisement

Says Rundgren, “It’s been a long way since ‘Simple Ballet’, but we finally got the old dance troupe back together!”

Add the Mael brothers: “It’s been a truly heartwarming experience to once again be working with Todd, our first-ever producer, after a brief 50-year hiatus.”

“Your Fandango” will released physically on 7” vinyl later this year.

Advertisement

Latest Issue

Bob Dylan, Paul Weller, Marianne Faithfull, Stephen Stills, Spiritualized, Can, The Strokes, Matt Sweeney & Bonnie 'Prince' Billy, James, UB40, My Bloody Valentine, the Plastic Ono Band and Sun Ra
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

SHOP UNCUT

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More