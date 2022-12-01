Hear “Yerimayo Celebration” from Baaba Maal’s new album, Being

Baaba Maal has announced details of a new studio album, Being, which will be released by Marathon Artists on March 31, 2023.

Featuring regular collaborators including Cheikh Ndoye on bass ngoni and Momadou Sarr on percussion and produced by Johan Karlberg, this seven-track album is his first since 2016’s The Traveller.

You can hear “Yerimayo Celebration” from Being below.

Says Maal, “However far I travel, whatever direction, I will always return home. It is the nomadic nature. To wander, but to return home, eventually. Home is where you start from, where you begin to learn what really matters, and home is where you finish. [His hometown] Podor is the perfect place for me when I need some time to think, to see my music with a fresh eye, to surprise it, snare it, catch it unawares as if coming across it for the first time.”

The tracklisting for Being is:

Yerimayo Celebration

Freak Out

Ndungu Ruumi

Agreement

Boboyillo

Mbeda Wella

Casamance Nights

You can pr-order the album by clicking here.

Baaba Maal headlines The Barbican on Tuesday May 30, 2023.