Hear Weyes Blood’s new track, “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody”

Weyes Blood – aka Natalie Mering – has revealed details of her new studio album, And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow.

The follow up to Titanic Rising – Uncut’s Album Of The Year in 2019 – the new album is released on November 18 by Sub Pop.

To mark the announcement, Natalie has released a taste of the album, “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody“, which you can hear below.

The album features guests including Mary Lattimore, Meg Duffy, Daniel Lopatin and Joey Waronker. It’s produced by Mering along with Jonathan Rado.

You can pre-order the album here.

The tracklisting is:

It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody

Children of the Empire

Grapevine

God Turn Me Into a Flower

Hearts Aglow

And in the Darkness

Twin Flame

In Holy Flux

The Worst Is Done

A Given Thing