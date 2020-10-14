Hear two new Stevie Wonder singles

Stevie Wonder has today released two singles, the first music to be issued on his own new imprint So What The Fuss Music, via Republic Records.

“Can’t Put It in The Hands of Fate” is a protest anthem written in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, featuring

rappers Rapsody, Cordae, Chika and Busta Rhymes. “Where Is Our Love Song” is a more reflective number featuring Gary Clark Jr, all proceeds of which will be donated to Feeding America.

Listen to them both below:

