Father John Misty has released his first new material since 2018’s God Favorite Customer in the form of a double A-side single for the Sub Pop Singles Club.

Hear “To S.” and “To R.” below:

The songs were produced by Dave Cerminara and The Haxan Cloak at Fivestar Studios and Funky Monkey Soundhaus NoHo in Los Angeles. You can purchase a digital download of the single here.