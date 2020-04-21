Hear The Psychedelic Furs’ new song, “No-One”

A new release date has been announced for The Psychedelic Furs’ long-awaited comeback album, Made Of Rain. It is now scheduled to come out on July 31 via Cooking Vinyl.

In the meantime you can hear another track from it, “No-One”, below:

Along with previous singles “Don’t Believe” and “You’ll Be Mine”, “No-One” can be streamed and downloaded immediately when you preorder the album from here.

You can read about the making of Made Of Rain – along with every other Psychedelic Furs album – in an extensive ‘album by album’ feature with the band in the new issue of Uncut. Order it now by clicking here.