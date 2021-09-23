Hear Simone Felice’s new song, “Year Around The Sun”

Simon Felice has shared new song, “Year Around The Sun”.

The track is Felice’s first new music since 2018 and signals the start of a new chapter in his career, since he recently signed with Chrysalis Records.

No stranger to Uncut, of course, as a member of The Felice Brothers and The Duke And The King, Felice’s new single introduces an album due for release next year.

Speaking about the track, Felice says, “I wrote this song on New Year’s morning, 2021. I woke up feeling empty inside. Like an old cornhusk battered by the wind. I’m sure the whisky in my whisky the night before helped me arrive there. I think it’s important to recognize and own the raw fact that we’ve all just been through the most surreal collective trauma this past year and more: seemingly endless lockdowns, constant fear and confusion, a recalibration of what’s real and what’s important. My hope is that perhaps with a little help from our friends, music, laughter, and time, we’ll find a rebirth.”