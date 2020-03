Sharon Van Etten has shared a new song called “Staring At A Mountain”, which plays over the credits of Eliza Hittman’s film Never Rarely Sometimes Always. Listen below:

Van Etten also stars in Never Rarely Sometimes Always as the mother of the young protagonist, played by Sidney Flanigan. Julia Holter wrote the score for the film, which hits US cinemas on Friday (March 13), with a UK release to follow later in the year.

Watch the trailer below: