Hear “A Child’s Question, August” from PJ Harvey’s new album, I Inside the Old Year Dying

PJ Harvey has released details of her new studio album, I Inside the Old Year Dying. To celebrate this momentous news, she’s released “A Child’s Question, August” which you can hear below.
The video has been directed by photographer and musician, Steve Gullick.
Harvey’s first album since 2016’s The Hope Six Demolition Project, I Inside the Old Year Dying will be released on July 7 via Partisan Records. The album is produced by long-time collaborators Flood and John Parish.
You can pre-order I Inside the Old Year Dying by clicking here.
I Inside the Old Year Dying tracklist:
Prayer at the Gate
Autumn Term
Lwonesome Tonight
Seem an I
The Nether-edge
I Inside the Old Year Dying
All Souls
A Child’s Question, August
I Inside the Old I Dying
August
A Child’s Question, July
A Noiseless Noise
Since