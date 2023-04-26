Subscribe
News

Hear “A Child’s Question, August” from PJ Harvey’s new album, I Inside the Old Year Dying

What a comeback!

By Michael Bonner
Credit: Steve Gullick

Trending Now

PJ Harvey has released details of her new studio album, I Inside the Old Year Dying. To celebrate this momentous news, she’s released “A Child’s Question, August” which you can hear below.

The video has been directed by photographer and musician, Steve Gullick.

Advertisement

Harvey’s first album since 2016’s The Hope Six Demolition Project, I Inside the Old Year Dying will be released on July 7 via Partisan Records. The album is produced by long-time collaborators Flood and John Parish.

You can pre-order I Inside the Old Year Dying by clicking here.

I Inside the Old Year Dying tracklist:

Prayer at the Gate
Autumn Term
Lwonesome Tonight
Seem an I
The Nether-edge
I Inside the Old Year Dying
All Souls
A Child’s Question, August
I Inside the Old I Dying
August
A Child’s Question, July
A Noiseless Noise

Since

Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

John Robinson -

Introducing our Quarterly Special Edition: Curated By… King Crimson

Our latest Curated By…Edition celebrates King Crimson. Their albums, as they see it. Their influences. The greatest gigs they ever saw, and their 50 favourite albums. It’s King Crimson's life in music – as told in a series of exclusive new interviews.
Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 30% when you subscribe online

Learn More