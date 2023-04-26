Hear “A Child’s Question, August” from PJ Harvey’s new album, I Inside the Old Year Dying

PJ Harvey has released details of her new studio album, I Inside the Old Year Dying. To celebrate this momentous news, she’s released “A Child’s Question, August” which you can hear below.

The video has been directed by photographer and musician, Steve Gullick.

Harvey’s first album since 2016’s The Hope Six Demolition Project, I Inside the Old Year Dying will be released on July 7 via Partisan Records. The album is produced by long-time collaborators Flood and John Parish.

I Inside the Old Year Dying tracklist:

Prayer at the Gate

Autumn Term

Lwonesome Tonight

Seem an I

The Nether-edge

I Inside the Old Year Dying

All Souls

A Child’s Question, August

I Inside the Old I Dying

August

A Child’s Question, July

A Noiseless Noise

Since