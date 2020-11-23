Hear Phoebe Bridgers sing “If We Make It Through December”

Phoebe Bridgers has released a cover version of Merle Haggard’s 1974 song “If We Make It Through December”.

Listen below:

Advertisement

All proceeds from sales and streams of “If We Make It Through December” will go directly to Downtown Women’s Center, an organisation in Los Angeles focused on serving and empowering women experiencing homelessness.

Pick up the latest issue of Uncut to find out where Phoebe Bridgers’ Punisher figures in our end-of-year charts, and to read a candid and highly entertaining interview with the singer-songwriter about her meteoric rise. It’s in shops now or you can order a copy online by clicking here.