Hear Peter Gabriel’s new track, “Panopticom”

Peter Gabriel has released “Panopticom” – the first new song from his forthcoming album i/o.

You can hear the track below.

ORDER NOW: Neil Young is on the cover of the latest issue of Uncut

Advertisement

Written and produced by Gabriel, “Panopticom” was recorded at Real World Studios in Wiltshire and The Beehive in London.

“The first song is based on an idea I have been working on to initiate the creation of an infinitely expandable accessible data globe: The Panopticom,” says Gabriel. “We are beginning to connect a like-minded group of people who might be able to bring this to life, to allow the world to see itself better and understand more of what’s really going on.”

The song features long-time collaborators Tony Levin (bass), David Rhodes (guitar) and Manu Katché (drums), with electronics from Brian Eno and additional backing vocals from Ríoghnach Connolly of The Breath. The lyric is, in part, inspired by the work of three groups, Forensic Architecture, Bellingcat and the Gabriel co-founded pioneering human rights organisation WITNESS.

The song is released on the first full moon of 2023; and future songs from i/o will be revealed with each full moon. “Some of what I’m writing about this time is the idea that we seem incredibly capable of destroying the planet that gave us birth and that unless we find ways to reconnect ourselves to nature and to the natural world we are going to lose a lot. A simple way of thinking about where we fit in to all of this is looking up at the sky… and the moon has always drawn me to it.”

Each new release of music will come with a specific piece of art and “Panopticom” features the work ‘Red Gravity’ by David Spriggs.

“It was the theme of surveillance that connected me with the work of David Spriggs because he’d done a piece relating to that. David does this amazing stuff using many layers of transparencies so you get these strange creations with a real intensity to them. Part of what he does is imagine what art might look like a few years in the future and then try and create accordingly and I think he’s done that very successfully in this particular piece.”

Advertisement

As well as new music, Gabriel will tour later this year.

i/o The Tour – Europe 2023

Thursday, May 18: TAURON Arena, Krakow, Poland

Saturday, May 20: Verona Arena, Verona, Italy

Sunday, May 21: Mediolanum Arena, Milan, Italy

Tuesday, May 23: AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France

Wednesday, May 24: Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, France

Friday, May 26: Waldbuehne, Berlin, Germany

Sunday, May 28: Koenigsplatz, Munich, Germany

Tuesday, May 30: Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Wednesday, May 31: Avicii Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

Friday, June 2: Koengen, Bergen, Norway

Monday, June 5: Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Tuesday, June 6: Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium

Thursday, June 8: Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland

Saturday, June 10: Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany

Monday, June 12: Barclays Arena, Hamburg, Germany

Tuesday, June 13: Festhalle, Frankfurt, Germany

Thursday, June 15: Arkea Arena, Bordeaux, France

Saturday, June 17: Utilita Arena, Birmingham, UK

Monday, June 19: The O2, London, UK

Thursday, June 22: OVO Hydro, Glasgow, UK

Friday, June 23: AO Arena, Manchester, UK

Sunday, June 25: 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland