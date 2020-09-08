Subscribe
News

Hear New Order’s new single, “Be A Rebel”

“In tough times we wanted to reach out with a new song"

Sam Richards
photo by: Warren Jackson

Trending Now

FeaturesTom Pinnock - 0

Yo La Tengo: “Success gave us the courage to be weirder”

Originally published in Uncut's Take 189 Long seen as perhaps the quintessential American indie band, this unassuming Hoboken, New Jersey...
Read more
FeaturesMichael Bonner - 0

The Rolling Stones: “We started to feel the pressure”

The current issue of Uncut ladles out a tasty serving of Goats Head Soup
Read more
FeaturesSam Richards - 0

Patti Smith: “I don’t regret anything I’ve ever done”

She discusses her past, present and future in a new Uncut interview
Read more
BlogsJohn Robinson - 0

Introducing the Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide to Prince

As you’ll read in our deluxe, fully-updated Ultimate Music Guide, in his lifetime Prince was an artist whose creativity...
Read more

New Order have released a brand new standalone single, their first new track since 2015’s Music Complete.

Listen to “Be A Rebel” below:

Advertisement

“In tough times we wanted to reach out with a new song,” says Bernard Sumner. “We can’t play live for a while, but music is still something we can all share together. We hope you enjoy it… until we meet again.”

The single is available digitally now and will be followed by 12”, CD and a digital bundle, featuring remixes.

New Order will release the definitive collection of their 1983 studio album Power, Corruption & Lies via Warner Music on October 2, accompanied by individual releases of the four 12” vinyl singles from 1983/1984 that didn’t appear on the original album, beginning with “Blue Monday”.

See their 2021 tourdates below:

THE UNITY TOUR NORTH AMERICA 2021
*co-headline with Pet Shop Boys
18 Sep – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage*
20 Sep – Boston, MA – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion*
22 Sep – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*
25 Sep – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann*
28 Sep – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion*
1 Oct – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion*
3 Oct – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory*
7 Oct – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena*
9 Oct – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre*
13 Oct – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center*
15 Oct – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl*
16 Oct – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl*
SPECIAL ONE-OFF LONDON HEADLINE SHOW
6 Nov – London, UK – The O2

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

John Robinson - 0
Grateful Dead – The Ultimate Music Guide
Publications

Grateful Dead – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Rolling Stones, Patti Smith, Peter Green, Gillian Welch, Black Sabbath, The Cramps and Sun Ra, plus a free Drag City CD
Magazines

Uncut – October 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
With a new, expanded Sign O' The Times incoming we present the deluxe, remastered Ultimate Music Guide to a musical revolutionary. From Prince’s first...
Publications

Prince – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Peter Gabriel, Michael Stipe, The Flaming Lips, Tim Buckley, David Bowie, Archie Shepp, Jonathan Richman, Mary Chapin Carpenter and The Rolling Stones
Magazines

Uncut – September 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
Bravo! As they celebrate 25 years of recording, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to one of the world’s most adventurous and self-examining bands:...
Publications

Wilco – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More

SHOP UNCUT

John Robinson - 0
Grateful Dead – The Ultimate Music Guide
Publications

Grateful Dead – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Rolling Stones, Patti Smith, Peter Green, Gillian Welch, Black Sabbath, The Cramps and Sun Ra, plus a free Drag City CD
Magazines

Uncut – October 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
With a new, expanded Sign O' The Times incoming we present the deluxe, remastered Ultimate Music Guide to a musical revolutionary. From Prince’s first...
Publications

Prince – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Peter Gabriel, Michael Stipe, The Flaming Lips, Tim Buckley, David Bowie, Archie Shepp, Jonathan Richman, Mary Chapin Carpenter and The Rolling Stones
Magazines

Uncut – September 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Bravo! As they celebrate 25 years of recording, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to one of the world’s most adventurous and self-examining bands:...
Publications

Wilco – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Robert Fripp, Khruangbin, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Laura Marling, Siouxsie & The Banshees, Little Richard and more
Magazines

Uncut – August 2020

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More

© 2020 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.