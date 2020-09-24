Subscribe
Hear Kurt Vile duet with John Prine on “How Lucky”

Recorded last year, the cover features on Vile's new EP

Sam Richards
Credits: Danny Clinch; Kate Taylor Battle

Kurt Vile will release a new EP called Speed, Sound, Lonely KV via Matador on October 2. It’s billed as “a love letter to some of Kurt’s musical heroes and to Nashville, where it was recorded”.

The EP features two John Prine covers, “Speed Of The Sound Of Loneliness” and “How Lucky” – the latter featuring Prine himself, in one of the last recordings he made before his death earlier this year. Listen below:

Says Vile: “The truth is John was my hero for a long time when he came into The Butcher Shoppe [studio] to recut one of his deepest classics with me and, man, I was floating and flying and I couldn’t hear anything he told me while he was there till after he was gone for the night. Speaking of John talkin to me, well, his songs, they speak to my soul. That’s the real reason I picked them to play.”

Speed, Sound, Lonely KV also includes a cover of ‘Cowboy’ Jack Clement’s “Gone Girl” as well as two new Kurt Vile originals. It features a cast of Nashville session players including Bobby Wood, Dave Roe and Kenny Malone, plus Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys and Matt Sweeney of Chavez and Superwolf.

