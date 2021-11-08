Hear Johnny Marr’s two new singles “Tenement Time” and “Sensory Street”

Johnny Marr has released two new singles, “Tenement Time” and “Sensory Street“.
The songs are both set to appear on Marr’s Fever Dreams Pt 2 EP, which is released on December 17.
Watch the official music video for “Tenement Time” below:
and the new lyric video for “Sensory Street” here:
Marr previously released the Fever Dreams Pt 1 EP in August. Both EPs will be released alongside two further instalments on Marr’s forthcoming double album, Fever Dreams Pts 1 – 4 which is due for release on February 25, 2022.
The tracklisting for Fever Dreams Pts 1-4 is
Spirit Power & Soul
Receiver
All These Days
Ariel
Lightning People
Hideaway Girl
Sensory Street
Tenement Time
The Speed of Love
Night and Day
Counter-Clock World
Rubicon
God’s Gift
Ghoster
The Whirl
Human
Meanwhile, Marr will livestream Live At The Crazy Face Factory – taking place at Marr’s custom-built studio, where he will discuss his creative process, life in song writing and play a full band set. The event premiers on Wednesday November 10 in venues globally and is then available on-demand until Sunday, November 14. You can get tickets to the livestream by clicking here.
Following the release of Fever Dreams Pts 1 – 4, Marr will join Blondie as a special guest on their Against The Odds headline tour through April and May.
Tour dates are:
April 2022
Friday 22: The SSE Hydro Glasgow
Saturday 24: Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
Tuesday 26: The O2 Arena London
Thursday 28: The Brighton Centre
Friday 29: Bonus Arena Hull
May 2022
Sunday 1: AO Arena Manchester
Monday 2: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
Wednesday 4: First Direct Arena Leeds
Thursday 5: Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Saturday 7: Birmingham Utilita Arena