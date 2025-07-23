Johnny Marr has announced that he’ll release a new 22-track live album via BMG on September 19.

Look Out Live! was recorded at the Hammersmith Apollo in 2024 during his Spirit Power tour. A special guest that night was Pet Shop Boys’ Neil Tennant, and you can hear their versions of Electronic’s “Getting Away With It” (Tennant’s first collaboration with Marr back in 1989) and David Bowie’s “Rebel Rebel” below:

Look Out Live! is available on limited edition orange double vinyl (previously only available in indie stores as a Record Store Day exclusive release), on black double vinyl, limited edition 2CD and digitally. Both double vinyl formats include 18 songs, with tracks 19-22 available on the 2CD and digital editions of the album.

Check out the tracklisting below and pre-order the album here. For all of Johnny Marr’s upcoming North American and European tour dates, go here.