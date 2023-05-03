Hear Jim O’Rourke’s new track, “A Man’s Mind Will Play Tricks On Him”

Jim O’Rourke returns with a new album, Hands That Bind.

You can watch a promo for “A Man’s Mind Will Play Tricks On Him [Edit]“, the first track released from the album, below.

O’Rourke’s new album is a soundtrack to Kyle Armstrong’s film, Hands That Bind, set in rural Alberta in the 1980s and starring Will Oldham and Bruce Dern alongside Paul Sparks, Susan Kent, Landon Liboiron and Nicholas Campbell. The video to “A Man’s Mind Will Play Tricks On Him [Edit]” has also been directed by Armstrong.

Hands That Bind (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) will be available on vinyl July 7. Click here to pre-order a copy.

The track listing for Hands That Bind (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is:

Go Spend Some Time With Your Kids

Wasn’t There Last Night

He’s Only Got One Oar in the Water

That’s Not How the World Works

A Man’s Mind Will Play Tricks On Him

Here is Where I Seem to Be / The Good Lord Doesn’t Need Paperwork

You Have No Idea What I Want

One Way or Another I’m Gone