Hear “Headwaters”, the ravishing new track from the Elijah McLaughlin Ensemble

The Elijah McLaughlin Ensemble have returned with new music. The Chicago trio – McLaughlin (six and 12-string guitar), Jason Toth (upright bass) and Joel Styzens (hammered dulcimer) – have just released “Headwaters“, taken from their upcoming third album, Elijah McLaughlin Ensemble III.

You can hear the track below.

<a href="https://aelijahmclaughlinensemble.bandcamp.com/album/iii">III by Elijah McLaughlin Ensemble</a>

For this new album, the ensemble continue to develop their MO – American primitivism meets free jazz – moving into beguiling new territories with the addition of guests, cellist Katinka Kleijn and pianist Adler Scheidt.

The album is released by Astral Spirits on March 24 in a pressing of 500 copies and as a digital download.

The tracklisting for Elijah McLaughlin Ensemble III is:

Intro (feat. Katinka Kleijn)

Headwaters

Parallax (feat. Katinka Kleijn)

Tributary

Point of Departure (feat. Katinka Kleijn)

Braided River (feat. Katinka Kleijn)

Coloring of Lake/Sky