Hear “Headwaters”, the ravishing new track from the Elijah McLaughlin Ensemble

The Elijah McLaughlin Ensemble have returned with new music. The Chicago trio – McLaughlin (six and 12-string guitar), Jason Toth (upright bass) and Joel Styzens (hammered dulcimer) – have just released “Headwaters“, taken from their upcoming third album, Elijah McLaughlin Ensemble III.
You can hear the track below.
For this new album, the ensemble continue to develop their MO – American primitivism meets free jazz – moving into beguiling new territories with the addition of guests, cellist Katinka Kleijn and pianist Adler Scheidt.
The album is released by Astral Spirits on March 24 in a pressing of 500 copies and as a digital download.
You can pre-order the album by clicking here.
The tracklisting for Elijah McLaughlin Ensemble III is:
Intro (feat. Katinka Kleijn)
Headwaters
Parallax (feat. Katinka Kleijn)
Tributary
Point of Departure (feat. Katinka Kleijn)
Braided River (feat. Katinka Kleijn)
Coloring of Lake/Sky