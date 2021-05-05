Hear Dot Allison’s new single, “Long Exposure”

Former One Dove singer Dot Allison has unveiled her first album in 12 years.

Heart-Shaped Scars will be released by SA Recordings on July 30 and you can hear the first single, “Long Exposure”, below.

“Long Exposure” is “one of the first songs I wrote on ukulele,” says Allison. “Last March I picked up the instrument and started composing, the fact I don’t play the ukulele was very freeing and I had to compose purely by ear, constructing my own chord clusters.”

Heart-Shaped Scars was produced by Allison alongside Fiona Cruickshank, with Hannah Peel adding string arrangements to four songs. Recorded at Castlesound Studios in Edinburgh, the sessions also include collaborations with singer-songwriters Amy Bowman and Zoe Bestel.

The album will be available digitally and as a double gatefold vinyl in a limited-edition pressing of 500. Pre-order here and check out the tracklisting below:

1. Long Exposure

2. The Haunted

3. Constellations

4. Can You Hear Nature Sing?

5. Ghost Orchid

6. Entanglement

7. Forever’s Not Much Time

8. Cue The Tears

9. One Love

10. Love Died In Our Arms

11. Goodbye