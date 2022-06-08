Hear Cass McCombs’ new track, “Unproud Warrior”

Cass McCombs has announced details of his 10th studio album, Heartmind, and a run of UK and EU tour dates.
The album is released on August 19 (vinyl on September 23) via ANTI-. You can pre-order here.
Ahead of this, he’s released “Unproud Warrior“, featuring Wynonna Judd and Charlie Burnham.
The tracklist for Heartmind is:
Music Is Blue
Karaoke
New Earth
Unproud Warrior
Krakatau
A Blue, Blue Band
Belong to Heaven
Heartmind
To coincide with the album, he’s also announced a run of UK/EU tour dates:
September 28 – Madrid, ES @ Teatro Bellas Artes
September 29 – Zaragoza, ES @ Luis Galve
September 30 – Alicante, ES @ Teatro Arnichas
October 1- Valencia, ES @ Sala Loco
October 4 – Milano, IT @ Bellezza
October 6 – St Gallen, CH @ Palace St Gallen
October 7 – Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur
October 8 – Paris, FR @ Café De La Danse
October 10 – Bristol @ Redgrave Theatre
October 12 – Manchester @ The Stoller Hall
October 13 – London @ Alexandra Palace Theatre
October 15 – Dublin @ Liberty Hall
October 16 – Glasgow @ Mackintosh Church
October 18 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique Rotonde
October 19 – Cologne, DE @ Artheater
October 20 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredeburg Cloud 9
October 22 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club
October 23 – Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher
October 25 – København S, DK @ DR Studie 2
October 26 – Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan
October 28 – Oslo, NO @ Oslo Parkteatret