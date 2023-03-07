Hear Brigid Mae Power’s new track, “Dream From The Deep Well”

Brigid Mae Power has revealed details of her new album, Dream From The Deep Well.
The album is due on June 39 from Fire Records. You can hear the title track below.
“It’s a deep dig, as the title track suggests,” she says. “I was sick of the superficial nature of politics and music; it was written out of frustration at people who talk a lot but do nothing, especially in the sad and difficult times we’ve all just encountered.”
Tracklisting for Dream From The Deep Well is:
I Know Who Is Sick
Counting Down
Maybe It’s Just The Lightning
I Must Have Been Blind
The Waterford Song
Ashling
I’ll Wait Outside For You
Dream From The Deep Well
I Don’t Know Your Story
Some Life You’ve Known
Down By The Glenside
The album is available for pre-order here.
Meanwhile, Power will also tour the UK in March, stopping at:
Folk Club, York, March 23
Pound Arts, Corsham, March 24
Kitchen Garden Café, Birmingham, March 26
The Greys, Brighton, March 27
Servant Jazz Quarters, London, March 28