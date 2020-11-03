Hear Big Red Machine cover Aimee Mann’s “Wise Up”

It probably hasn’t escaped your attention that today is election day in the USA. Justin Vernon’s home state of Wisconsin is one of those crucial swing states, and he’s heavily involved in an initiative called ‘For Wisconsin’ that’s been persuading people to get out and vote.

For today’s final push, Vernon’s Big Red Machine have released a cover of Aimee Mann’s highly apposite “Wise Up”, fronted by Aaron Dessner and featuring most of the rest of The National, as well as Mina Tindle. Watch the video below:

Advertisement

“We recorded this cover of ‘Wise Up’, one of my very favorite Aimee Mann songs, for beautiful Wisconsin,” writes Dessner. “Her lyrics keep coming into my brain these days. The stakes couldn’t be any higher in this election and it may come down to a handful of votes. Text 56005 to VOTE.”