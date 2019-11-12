Subscribe
News

Hear Beck perform a medley of Prince songs

Recorded at Paisley Park, along with a new version of "Where It's At"

Sam Richards

Trending Now

NewsSam Richards - 0

Paul McCartney appears to confirm Glastonbury headline slot

Cryptic tweet backs up Michael Eavis's hint
Read more
FeaturesSam Richards - 0

The 25th Uncut New Music Playlist of 2019

Aoife Nessa Frances, Beck, Craven Faults and more
Read more
NewsSam Richards - 0

Watch Bruce Springsteen play Thunder Road and more

During a surprise benefit show at Asbury Park's Stone Pony
Read more

Beck and his band were recently invited to Paisley Park studios to record an EP for Amazon Music.

They took the opportunity to perform a medley of Prince songs – “Raspberry Beret,” “When Doves Cry,” “Kiss,” and “1999” – along with new versions of two of Beck’s own songs, “Where It’s At” and “Up All Night”.

Hear the Paisley Park Sessions EP here and watch a making of video below:

Beck’s new album Hyperspace is out on November 22. You can read a review in the new issue of Uncut, out later this week – find out more about the new issue, including details of how to buy, by clicking here!

Previous articleUncut – January 2020
Next articleBill Fay announces new album, Countless Branches
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Magazines Marc Jones - 0
Inside: the highs and lows of Bowie’s breakthrough, the best albums of the year, interviews with Bill Callahan and Van Morrison, and more!
Read more
Buy Now
Subscribe Today

Features

MORE LIKE THIS

SHOP UNCUT

Marc Jones - 0
Commemorating 40 years since Unknown Pleasures, the latest in our Ultimate Music Guide series covers both Joy Division and New Order. Drummer Stephen Morris...
Publications

Joy Division / New Order – Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Inside: the highs and lows of Bowie’s breakthrough, the best albums of the year, interviews with Bill Callahan and Van Morrison, and more!
Magazines

Uncut – January 2020

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Latest in our Best Of NME series is The Best Of NME: 1990-1994. Featuring classic interviews from the archives of the world’s best music...
Publications

NME Gold: The Best Of NME 1990-1994

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Bob Dylan, Robert Smith, Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, Bonnie 'Prince' Billy and Pink Floyd all feature in the new Uncut, dated December...
Magazines

Uncut – December 2019

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Introducing the definitive guide to the music of REM: the new, monster – and indeed Monster – 148 page deluxe edition of our REM...
Publications

REM – Ultimate Music Guide Deluxe Edition

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Commemorating 40 years since Unknown Pleasures, the latest in our Ultimate Music Guide series covers both Joy Division and New Order. Drummer Stephen Morris...
Publications

Joy Division / New Order – Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Inside: the highs and lows of Bowie’s breakthrough, the best albums of the year, interviews with Bill Callahan and Van Morrison, and more!
Magazines

Uncut – January 2020

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Latest in our Best Of NME series is The Best Of NME: 1990-1994. Featuring classic interviews from the archives of the world’s best music...
Publications

NME Gold: The Best Of NME 1990-1994

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Bob Dylan, Robert Smith, Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, Bonnie 'Prince' Billy and Pink Floyd all feature in the new Uncut, dated December...
Magazines

Uncut – December 2019

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Introducing the definitive guide to the music of REM: the new, monster – and indeed Monster – 148 page deluxe edition of our REM...
Publications

REM – Ultimate Music Guide Deluxe Edition

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
The latest in our Ultimate Record Collection series covers the years 1975-9. Never mind the “punk kills dinosaurs” nonsense, this is a time of soft...
Publications

Ultimate Record Collection – The 1970s Part 2 (1975-1979)

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and support our award-winning team of writers and reviewers.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More
© 2019 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.