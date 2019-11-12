Hear Beck perform a medley of Prince songs

Beck and his band were recently invited to Paisley Park studios to record an EP for Amazon Music.

They took the opportunity to perform a medley of Prince songs – “Raspberry Beret,” “When Doves Cry,” “Kiss,” and “1999” – along with new versions of two of Beck’s own songs, “Where It’s At” and “Up All Night”.

Hear the Paisley Park Sessions EP here and watch a making of video below:

Beck’s new album Hyperspace is out on November 22. You can read a review in the new issue of Uncut, out later this week – find out more about the new issue, including details of how to buy, by clicking here!