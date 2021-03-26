Subscribe
News

Hear an unreleased 1971 live version of Grateful Dead’s “The Other One”

From the 50th anniversary reissue of 'Skull & Roses'

By Sam Richards

Trending Now

NewsTom Pinnock - 0

Inside our new free CD, Sounds Of The New West Presents… Ambient Americana

A cosmic pastoral treat with the new issue of Uncut
Read more
FeaturesSam Richards - 0

The 4th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2021

Marisa Anderson & William Tyler, Gruff Rhys, Judy Collins, Samba Touré, Squid and more
Read more
AlbumMichael Bonner - 0

Japan – Quiet Life Deluxe Edition

Sylvian & co’s transitional third
Read more
BlogsJohn Robinson - 0

Introducing the Ultimate Music Guide to The Fall

Celebrating the singular music and wisdom of Mark E Smith
Read more

An expanded edition of Grateful Dead’s 1971 self-titled live album (AKA ‘Skull & Roses’) will be released on June 25.

The 2xCD edition includes the album’s original’s 11 tracks – originally recorded in March and April 1971 in New York and San Francisco, and remastered from the stereo analogue master tapes by David Glasser – as well as a bonus disc with 10 previously unreleased live tracks recorded on July 2, 1971 at the Fillmore West.

Hear one of those unreleased Fillmore West tracks, a 16-minute version of “The Other One”, below:

Advertisement

The remastered album will also be released as a 2xLP set (minus the bonus tracks). Dead.net will offer an exclusive version pressed on black and white propeller vinyl, limited to 5,000 copies.

Check out the tracklisting for the 2xCD edition of Grateful Dead (‘Skull & Roses’ below):

Disc One: Original Album Remastered
“Bertha”
“Mama Tried”
“Big Railroad Blues”
“Playing In The Band”
“The Other One”
“Me & My Uncle”
“Big Boss Man”
“Me & Bobby McGee”
“Johnny B. Goode”
“Wharf Rat”
“Not Fade Away/Goin’ Down The Road Feeling Bad”

Disc Two: Fillmore West, San Francisco, CA (7/2/71)
“Good Lovin’” *
“Sing Me Back Home” *
“Mama Tried” *
“Cryptical Envelopment”> *
Drums> *
“The Other One” *
“Big Boss Man” *
“Not Fade Away”> *
“Goin’ Down The Road Feeling Bad” *
“Not Fade Away” *

* previously unreleased

Advertisement

Latest Issue

The Velvet Underground, The Black Crowes, Bunny Wailer, Richard Thompson, Nick Cave, Rhiannon Giddens, Laurie Anderson, Blake Mills, Postcard Records, Mogwai and The Selecter
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
The Velvet Underground, The Black Crowes, Bunny Wailer, Richard Thompson, Nick Cave, Rhiannon Giddens, Laurie Anderson, Blake Mills, Postcard Records, Mogwai and The Selecter
Magazines

Uncut – May 2021

Read More
Uncut - 0
Check the record! Presenting the Ultimate Music Guide to the visionary genius of The Fall. Every album reviewed! Guest appearances rated! Featuring encounters with...
Publications

The Fall – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Who, New York Dolls, Fugazi, Peggy Seeger, Scritti Politti, Bob Dylan, Marvin Gaye, Serge Gainsbourg, Israel Nash and Valerie June
Magazines

Uncut – April 2021

Read More
Uncut - 0
Continuing his 75th birthday celebrations, we present the deluxe expanded Ultimate Music Guide to Bob Marley. Following the artist from his early collaborations with...
Publications

Bob Marley – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Uncut - 0
The last part of our Ultimate Record Collection: David Bowie trilogy is here now. Beginning with Bowie’s rediscovery of his past in 1990, and...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection: Part 3 (1990-2016)

Read More

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
The Velvet Underground, The Black Crowes, Bunny Wailer, Richard Thompson, Nick Cave, Rhiannon Giddens, Laurie Anderson, Blake Mills, Postcard Records, Mogwai and The Selecter
Magazines

Uncut – May 2021

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
Check the record! Presenting the Ultimate Music Guide to the visionary genius of The Fall. Every album reviewed! Guest appearances rated! Featuring encounters with...
Publications

The Fall – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Who, New York Dolls, Fugazi, Peggy Seeger, Scritti Politti, Bob Dylan, Marvin Gaye, Serge Gainsbourg, Israel Nash and Valerie June
Magazines

Uncut – April 2021

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
Continuing his 75th birthday celebrations, we present the deluxe expanded Ultimate Music Guide to Bob Marley. Following the artist from his early collaborations with...
Publications

Bob Marley – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
The last part of our Ultimate Record Collection: David Bowie trilogy is here now. Beginning with Bowie’s rediscovery of his past in 1990, and...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection: Part 3 (1990-2016)

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Leonard Cohen, The Clash, Sonny Rollins, Jane Weaver, Kraftwerk, The Black Keys, Warren Zevon, Alice Cooper, Bootsy Collins and Courtney Marie Andrews
Magazines

Uncut – March 2021

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 50% when you subscribe online

Learn More