Hear AC/DC’s comeback single, “Shot In The Dark”

AC/DC have announced that their 17th album, Power Up, will be released on November 13.

It features the return of vocalist Brian Johnson, who has overcome the hearing problems that forced him to stop touring with the band in 2016. There is also a return for drummer Paul Rudd and bassist Cliff Williams, rejoining Angus and Stevie Young on guitars.

Listen to Power Up’s first single “Shot In The Dark” below:

Power Up will be available in multiple formats, including limited edition coloured vinyl, cassette and deluxe CD box with flashing AC/DC logo and built-in speaker. Pre-order here.