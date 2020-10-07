Subscribe
News

Hear AC/DC’s comeback single, “Shot In The Dark”

Brian Johnson and Paul Rudd are back for new album, Power Up

Sam Richards
Credit: Josh Cheuse

Trending Now

BlogsSam Richards - 0

Send us your questions for Margo Price

The renegade country queen will field your enquiries in a future issue of Uncut
Read more
FeaturesSam Richards - 0

Matt Berninger: “I’d love to be able to rebrand myself, but I can’t”

The National frontman unveils his new solo album in the latest issue of Uncut
Read more
AlbumMichael Bonner - 0

Fleet Foxes – Shore

Robin Pecknold's tide-like ruminations on ageing, loss and uncertain times
Read more
FeaturesMichael Hann - 0

Idles on Ultra Mono: “It took a lot of screaming matches to get it right”

The punk heroes map their journey so far in the new issue of Uncut
Read more

AC/DC have announced that their 17th album, Power Up, will be released on November 13.

It features the return of vocalist Brian Johnson, who has overcome the hearing problems that forced him to stop touring with the band in 2016. There is also a return for drummer Paul Rudd and bassist Cliff Williams, rejoining Angus and Stevie Young on guitars.

Listen to Power Up’s first single “Shot In The Dark” below:

Advertisement

Power Up will be available in multiple formats, including limited edition coloured vinyl, cassette and deluxe CD box with flashing AC/DC logo and built-in speaker. Pre-order here.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

PJ Harvey, Tom Petty, Idles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Matt Berninger, Steel Pulse, Hüsker Dü, Laura Veirs, Chris Hillman and Isaac Hayes
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Uncut - 0
“You may say I’m a dreamer…” Every album reviewed. Unmissable archive interviews rediscovered. A revolutionary solo journey, in full. Presenting the definitive 148-page tribute...
Publications

John Lennon – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
PJ Harvey, Tom Petty, Idles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Matt Berninger, Steel Pulse, Hüsker Dü, Laura Veirs, Chris Hillman and Isaac Hayes
Magazines

Uncut – November 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
Grateful Dead – The Ultimate Music Guide
Publications

Grateful Dead – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Rolling Stones, Patti Smith, Peter Green, Gillian Welch, Black Sabbath, The Cramps and Sun Ra, plus a free Drag City CD
Magazines

Uncut – October 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
With a new, expanded Sign O' The Times incoming we present the deluxe, remastered Ultimate Music Guide to a musical revolutionary. From Prince’s first...
Publications

Prince – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More

SHOP UNCUT

Uncut - 0
“You may say I’m a dreamer…” Every album reviewed. Unmissable archive interviews rediscovered. A revolutionary solo journey, in full. Presenting the definitive 148-page tribute...
Publications

John Lennon – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
PJ Harvey, Tom Petty, Idles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Matt Berninger, Steel Pulse, Hüsker Dü, Laura Veirs, Chris Hillman and Isaac Hayes
Magazines

Uncut – November 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Grateful Dead – The Ultimate Music Guide
Publications

Grateful Dead – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Rolling Stones, Patti Smith, Peter Green, Gillian Welch, Black Sabbath, The Cramps and Sun Ra, plus a free Drag City CD
Magazines

Uncut – October 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
With a new, expanded Sign O' The Times incoming we present the deluxe, remastered Ultimate Music Guide to a musical revolutionary. From Prince’s first...
Publications

Prince – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Peter Gabriel, Michael Stipe, The Flaming Lips, Tim Buckley, David Bowie, Archie Shepp, Jonathan Richman, Mary Chapin Carpenter and The Rolling Stones
Magazines

Uncut – September 2020

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More

© 2020 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.