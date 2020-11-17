Hear a new solo track by Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore

Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore has announced a new solo EP, The Third Chimpanzee, due for release via Mute on January 29.

Hear a track from it, “Mandrill”, below:

“Mandrill” was recorded this year at Electric Ladyboy in Santa Barbara, California. “The first track I recorded had a sound that wasn’t human,” Gore explains. “It sounded primate-like. I decided to name it ‘Howler’, after a monkey. Then, when it came time to name the EP, I remembered reading the book The Rise And Fall Of The Third Chimpanzee. It all made sense to call it that, as the EP was made by one of the third chimpanzees.”

The Third Chimpanzee EP is available for pre-order here on CD, limited edition 12” Azure Blue vinyl (which includes an art print), and digitally. Artwork is by an actual monkey called Pockets Warhol.