HC McEntire has announced that her new album, Eno Axis, will be released by Merge on August 21.

Watch a video for lead single, “Time, On Fire”, below:

McEntire describes “Time, On Fire” as “the catalyst to reopen my heart and mind. Its spirit also symbolizes the true foundation of Eno Axis; writing this song gave me direction to document the climb forward into new love.”

Eno Axis will be released on CD, LP, and copper marble vinyl – pre-order here.