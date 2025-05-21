Grinderman - aka Nick Cave, Warren Ellis, Martyn Casey and Jim Sclavunos - will reissue their full discography, Grinderman (2007), Grinderman 2 (2010) and Grinderman 2 RMX (2012) on July 18.
The three albums will be re-issued on eco-conscious black vinyl and digisleeve CD editions and can be pre-ordered here.
The tracklistings are:
GRINDERMAN (2007)
Formats:
1 x LP Black Gatefold Vinyl
CD Digisleeve
Get It On
No Pussy Blues
Electric Alice
Grinderman
Depth Charge Ethel
Go Tell the Women
(I Don’t Need You To) Set Me Free
Honey Bee (Let’s Fly to Mars)
Man in the Moon
When My Love Comes Down
Love Bomb
GRINDERMAN 2 (2010)
Formats:
1 x LP Black Vinyl + 16-page booklet
CD Digisleeve + 28-page booklet
Mickey Mouse and the Goodbye Man
Worm Tamer
Heathen Child
When My Baby Comes
What I Know
Evil
Kitchenette
Palaces of Montezuma
Bellringer Blues
GRINDERMAN 2 RMX (2012)
Formats:
2 x LP Black Vinyl
CD Digisleeve
Super Heathen Child – Grinderman/Robert Fripp
Worm Tamer – A Place to Bury Strangers Remix
Bellringer Blues – Nick Zinner Remix
Hyper Worm Tamer – UNKLE Remix
Mickey Bloody Mouse – Joshua Homme Remix
When My Baby Comes – Cat’s Eyes with Luke Tristram
Palaces of Montezuma – Barry Adamson Remix
Evil – Silver Alert Remix ft. Matt Berninger
When My Baby Comes – SixToes Remix
Heathen Child – Andy Weatherall Remix
Evil – ‘The Michael Cliffe House’ Remix
First Evil – Grinderman