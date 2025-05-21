Grinderman – aka Nick Cave, Warren Ellis, Martyn Casey and Jim Sclavunos – will reissue their full discography, Grinderman (2007), Grinderman 2 (2010) and Grinderman 2 RMX (2012) on July 18.

The three albums will be re-issued on eco-conscious black vinyl and digisleeve CD editions and can be pre-ordered here.

The tracklistings are:

GRINDERMAN (2007)

Get It On

No Pussy Blues

Electric Alice

Grinderman

Depth Charge Ethel

Go Tell the Women

(I Don’t Need You To) Set Me Free

Honey Bee (Let’s Fly to Mars)

Man in the Moon

When My Love Comes Down

Love Bomb

GRINDERMAN 2 (2010)

Mickey Mouse and the Goodbye Man

Worm Tamer

Heathen Child

When My Baby Comes

What I Know

Evil

Kitchenette

Palaces of Montezuma

Bellringer Blues



GRINDERMAN 2 RMX (2012)

Super Heathen Child – Grinderman/Robert Fripp

Worm Tamer – A Place to Bury Strangers Remix

Bellringer Blues – Nick Zinner Remix

Hyper Worm Tamer – UNKLE Remix

Mickey Bloody Mouse – Joshua Homme Remix

When My Baby Comes – Cat’s Eyes with Luke Tristram

Palaces of Montezuma – Barry Adamson Remix

Evil – Silver Alert Remix ft. Matt Berninger

When My Baby Comes – SixToes Remix

Heathen Child – Andy Weatherall Remix

Evil – ‘The Michael Cliffe House’ Remix

First Evil – Grinderman