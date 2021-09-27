George Clinton announces final UK tour set for spring 2022

George Clinton has announced his final UK tour set to take place in spring 2022 – see the full list of dates below.
The Parliament-Funkadelic legend announced his retirement from the road almost two years ago, but due to the coronavirus pandemic his UK farewell tour was put on hold.
“This has been coming a long time,” Clinton said in a statement at the time. “Anyone who has been to the shows over the past couple of years has noticed that I’ve been out front less and less.
“Truth be told, it’s never really been about me. It’s always been about the music and the band. That’s the real P-Funk legacy. They’ll still be funkin’ long after I stop.”
Now, the 80-year-old, whose last album was 2018’s Medicaid Fraud Dog, has announced he and Parliament-Funkadelic will hit the UK next May for a short run of dates, taking in Nottingham, London, Glasgow, Bristol, Manchester, Margate and Scarborough.
Tickets are on sale now here – see the full list of dates below.
May 2022
22 – Nottingham, Rock City
23 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town
24 – Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow
26 – Bristol, O2 Academy Bristol
27 – Manchester, Albert Hall
28 – Margate, Dreamland
29 – Scarborough, Open Air Theatre