Check out Gary Numan’s UK ‘Intruder’ tour dates for 2022

Gary Numan has announced a UK headline tour for 2022 – you can see the full schedule below.

The synth-pop icon will hit the road next April in support of his new album Intruder, which is released this Friday (May 21). Tickets go on sale next Friday (May 28) at 9:30am BST – get yours here.

Kicking off in Cardiff on April 28, Numan’s Intruder Tour will also make stop-offs in Bristol, Brighton, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield and other cities throughout May. A performance at London’s Wembley arena will take place on May 7, 2022.

“To say I’ve missed touring would be a colossal understatement,” Numan said in a statement. “It’s the life I chose when I was a teenager so not being able to tour the world has been very difficult.

“But now things are changing once again and the next UK tour has been announced and I am as excited as I was when all this started for me a lifetime ago. More so in fact.”

He continued: “I can’t wait to walk out onto a stage again, to hear the roar of the crowd, the ear shattering volume of the music, to be bathed in light and soak up that emotion. It’s what I’m here for.”

Fans who pre-order Numan‘s new record via his official website will be able to access a ticket pre-sale next Wednesday (May 26) at 9:30am BST.

Gary Numan will play:

Thu, April 28, 2022 – Cardiff, University Great Hall

Sat, April 30, 2022 – Bristol, O2 Academy Bristol

Sun, May 1, 2022 – Brighton Centre

Mon, May 2, 2022 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

Thu, May 5, 2022 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy Bournemouth

Fri, May 6, 2022 – Plymouth, Pavilions

Sat, May 7, 2022 – London, SSE Arena Wembley

Mon, May 9, 2022 – Edinburgh, Corn Exchange

Tue, May 10, 2022 – Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow

Wed, May 11, 2022 – Newcastle upon Tyne, O2 City Hall

Thu, May 12, 2022 – Leeds, O2 Academy Leeds

Sat, May 14, 2022 – Northampton, Royal and Derngate

Sun, May 15, 2022 – Norwich, UEA

Mon, May 16, 2022 – Nottingham, Rock City

Wed, May 18, 2022 – Manchester, Albert Hall

Fri, May 20, 2022 – Sheffield, O2 Academy Sheffield

Tue, May 24, 2022 – Dublin, Olympia