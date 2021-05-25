Future Islands announce UK, US and European tour dates with Modest Mouse and Hinds

Future Islands have announced details of a huge 60-date tour of the UK, Europe and North America – see the dates below.

The Calling Out In Space tour comes on the back of the band’s 2020 album As Long As You Are, and will take place across the end of this year and into the first half of 2022.

The US leg of the tour, which begins in early September, will see the band joined by Modest Mouse and Hinds on select dates.

Future Islands will then come to the UK and Europe in 2022, with a huge London date set for March 25 at Alexandra Palace.

See the band’s full list of upcoming tour dates below. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday (May 26) here.

September 2021

1 – Los Angeles, Greek Theatre*

2 – San Diego, Observatory North Park*

5 – Napa, Bottle Rock Festival

7 – Portland, Roseland Theater*

9 – Eugene, McDonald Theater*

11 – Seattle, Marymoor Park#

13 – Missoula, The Wilma

16 – St Paul, Palace Theater*

17 – Milwaukee, Summerfest

18 – Chicago, Chicago Theater*

20 – Columbus, Newport Music Hall*

21 – Philadelphia, The Fillmore*

22 – Boston, House Of Blues*

24 – New York, Governor’s Ball Festival

28 – Morrison, Red Rocks Amphitheatre#

29 – Lawrence, Liberty Hall

30 – Oklahoma City, Diamond Ballroom#

October 2021

1-3 – Austin, Austin City Limits

4 – Nashville, Ascend Amphitheater#

5 – Cincinnati, Andrew J Brady Icon Music Center

8-10 – Austin, Austin City Limits

11 – New Orleans, The Civic Theatre

12 – Atlanta, Buckhead Theatre

13 – Raleigh, The Ritz

14 – Washington DC, The Anthem

*with Hinds

#with Modest Mouse

February 2022

21 – Helsinki, The House Of Culture

23 – Stockholm, Annexet

24 – Oslo, Sentrum Scene

26 – Copenhagen, Vega

March 2022

1 – Berlin, Columbiahalle

2 – Warsaw, Palladium Warszawa

4 – Munich, TonHalle

5 – Zagreb, Tvornica Kulture

6 – Milan, Fabrique

8 – Barcelona, Razzmatazz

9 – Madrid, La Riviera

10 – Lisbon, Camp Pequeno

12 – Nimes, La Paloma

13 – Paris, Olympia

15 – Utrecht, Ronda

17 – Frankfurt, Batschkapp

19 – Lille, Aeronef

20 – Antwerp, De Roma

21 – Cologne, E-Werk

23 – Manchester, Academy

25 – London, Alexandra Palace

27 – Belfast, Ulster Hall

28 – Dublin, Vicar Street

31 – Newcastle, Northumbria SU Institute

April 2022

1 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

2 – Glasgow, O2 Academy