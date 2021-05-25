Future Islands announce UK, US and European tour dates with Modest Mouse and Hinds

Future Islands have announced details of a huge 60-date tour of the UK, Europe and North America – see the dates below.
The Calling Out In Space tour comes on the back of the band’s 2020 album As Long As You Are, and will take place across the end of this year and into the first half of 2022.
The US leg of the tour, which begins in early September, will see the band joined by Modest Mouse and Hinds on select dates.
Future Islands will then come to the UK and Europe in 2022, with a huge London date set for March 25 at Alexandra Palace.
See the band’s full list of upcoming tour dates below. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday (May 26) here.
September 2021
1 – Los Angeles, Greek Theatre*
2 – San Diego, Observatory North Park*
5 – Napa, Bottle Rock Festival
7 – Portland, Roseland Theater*
9 – Eugene, McDonald Theater*
11 – Seattle, Marymoor Park#
13 – Missoula, The Wilma
16 – St Paul, Palace Theater*
17 – Milwaukee, Summerfest
18 – Chicago, Chicago Theater*
20 – Columbus, Newport Music Hall*
21 – Philadelphia, The Fillmore*
22 – Boston, House Of Blues*
24 – New York, Governor’s Ball Festival
28 – Morrison, Red Rocks Amphitheatre#
29 – Lawrence, Liberty Hall
30 – Oklahoma City, Diamond Ballroom#
October 2021
1-3 – Austin, Austin City Limits
4 – Nashville, Ascend Amphitheater#
5 – Cincinnati, Andrew J Brady Icon Music Center
8-10 – Austin, Austin City Limits
11 – New Orleans, The Civic Theatre
12 – Atlanta, Buckhead Theatre
13 – Raleigh, The Ritz
14 – Washington DC, The Anthem
*with Hinds
#with Modest Mouse
February 2022
21 – Helsinki, The House Of Culture
23 – Stockholm, Annexet
24 – Oslo, Sentrum Scene
26 – Copenhagen, Vega
March 2022
1 – Berlin, Columbiahalle
2 – Warsaw, Palladium Warszawa
4 – Munich, TonHalle
5 – Zagreb, Tvornica Kulture
6 – Milan, Fabrique
8 – Barcelona, Razzmatazz
9 – Madrid, La Riviera
10 – Lisbon, Camp Pequeno
12 – Nimes, La Paloma
13 – Paris, Olympia
15 – Utrecht, Ronda
17 – Frankfurt, Batschkapp
19 – Lille, Aeronef
20 – Antwerp, De Roma
21 – Cologne, E-Werk
23 – Manchester, Academy
25 – London, Alexandra Palace
27 – Belfast, Ulster Hall
28 – Dublin, Vicar Street
31 – Newcastle, Northumbria SU Institute
April 2022
1 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall
2 – Glasgow, O2 Academy