Watch: Foo Fighters play their first gig in over a year at intimate California show

The band's show, attended by fully vaccinated fans, served as a warm-up for their huge Madison Square Garden gig

By Will Richards
Foo Fighters perform live in 2021.
Foo Fighters perform live in 2021. Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia.

Foo Fighters played their first proper gig in over a year on Tuesday night (June 15) – watch the footage and check out the band’s setlist below.

The band’s show at the 600-capacity Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, California, was attended by fully vaccinated fans and served as a precursor to the Foos’ upcoming headline show at Madison Square Garden in New York this weekend.

At the show, Dave Grohl and co. played a 23-song setlist, beginning with “Times Like These” and closing with “Everlong“. In between, they gave a live debut to the title track from their latest album Medicine At Midnight and covered Queen’sSomebody To Love“.

Foo Fighters played:

  • “Times Like These”
  • “No Son of Mine”
  • “The Pretender”
  • “Learn to Fly”
  • “Run”
  • “The Sky Is a Neighborhood”
  • “Shame Shame”
  • “Rope”
  • “My Hero”
  • “These Days”
  • “Medicine at Midnight”
  • “Walk”
  • “Somebody to Love” (Queen cover)
  • “All My Life”
  • “Arlandria”
  • “Cloudspotter”
  • “Breakout”
  • “Skin and Bones”
  • “This Is a Call”
  • “Aurora”
  • “Best of You”
  • “Making a Fire”
  • “Everlong”

Outside the show, a handful of protesters gathered to show their anger at the gig’s door policy of all ticketholders needing to be fully vaccinated.

It came after anti-vaccine fans of the band recently renounced Foo Fighters over the entry policy to their Madison Square Garden gig. “Foo Fighters, a band I’ve long admired, just held a concert for the jabbed only,” tweeted one fan. “That’s every album & playlist with them on, consigned to the bin.”

See footage of the protest from Tuesday’s show below.

Originally published on NME
