Subscribe
News

Foo Fighters confirm they will continue without Taylor Hawkins

The band said they “know that we’re going to be a different band going forward” without the drummer

By Rhian Daly
Foo Fighters Dave Grohl Taylor Hawkins
Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins. Image: Marcelo Hernandez / Getty Images

Trending Now

Foo Fighters have shared a statement confirming they will continue without late drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died last year.

Hawkins died in Bogotá, Colombia, in March 2022 while the band were on tour in South America. He was 50 years old.

Foo Fighters’ only performances since his death came at two massive tribute concerts in London and Los Angeles in September.

Advertisement

“As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us,” the band said in a statement posted to social media.

Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life. And for the past 27 years our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together. A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music.

“Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were – and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward.”

They concluded the statement by acknowledging how much Hawkins had meant to Foo Fighters’ fans and promised: “We know that when we see you again – and we will soon – he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night.”

Hawkins will feature posthumously on Iggy Pop’s forthcoming new album Every Loser.

Originally published on NME
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More