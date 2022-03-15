Subscribe
Fontaines D.C. cover U2’s “One” for Apple Music Home Session

The band's third album Skinty Fia is due in April

By Arusa Qureshi
Fontaines D.C.
Fontaines D.C. Image: Jo Hale / Redferns

Fontaines D.C. have shared a new cover of U2’s “One” – listen to their version of the 1992 track below.

“One” is the third track from U2‘s 1991 album Achtung Baby, and it was released as the record’s third single in February 1992. The song was a benefit single, with proceeds going towards AIDS research.

The Dublin band’s version of the song was recorded as part of Apple Music Home Session, Vol.2 and follows previous covers by them, which include The Velvet Underground‘s “The Black Angel’s Death Song” and The Beach Boys’ “Wouldn’t It Be Nice”.

Listen to Fontaines D.C.’s version of “One” below.

Earlier this month, Fontaines D.C. were announced on the Glastonbury 2022 line-up, alongside new headliners Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar. They’ll also be playing Reading & Leeds Festival, Sam Fender’s Finsbury Park gig and TRNSMT Festival.

In April, the band will release their third album Skinty Fia, which they’ve previewed with the singles “Jackie Down The Line” and “I Love You”.

“I Love You” is described by Fontaines frontman Grian Chatten as “the first overtly political song we’ve written”.

Originally published on NME
