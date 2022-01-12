Fontaines D.C. announce new album Skinty Fia and share single “Jackie Down The Line”

Fontaines D.C. have shared details of their third album Skinty Fia, alongside the release of its first single “Jackie Down The Line” and an upcoming tour schedule.
The Irish band last week teased that new music was coming yesterday (January 11) at 6pm with a link to a video displaying an image emblazoned with the album’s title. Skinty Fia has now been confirmed for release on April 22.
First single “Jackie Down The Line” comes with a video directed by Hugh Mulhern that stars multidisciplinary artist, MC, dancer and choreographer Blackhaine. Watch below.
The group will also give the single its live debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon today (January 12).
It follows the band performing new song “I Love You” during their headline show at London’s Alexandra Palace in October.
Skinty Fia is Fontaines D.C.’s first album since 2020’s A Hero’s Death, which followed their 2019 debut Dogrel. You can pre-order/pre-save the record here.
Skinty Fia tracklist:
01. “In ár gCroíthe go deo”
02. “Big Shot”
03. “How Cold Love Is”
04. “Jackie Down The Line”
05. “Bloomsday”
06. “Roman Holiday”
07. “The Couple Across The Way”
08. “Skinty Fia”
09. “I Love You”
10. “Nabokov”
The news also comes with details of a spring/summer Fontaines D.C. tour in support of their new album.
Fontaines D.C. 2022 tour dates:
MARCH
20 – Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera
21 – Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz 3
23 – Milan, Italy @ Magazzini Generali
24 – Zürich, Switzerland @ Dynamo
25 – Munich, Germany @ Neue Theaterfabrik
27 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Roxy
28 – Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus
29 – Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan
31 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Debaser
APRIL
01 – Oslo, Norway @ Vulkan Arena
02 – Denmark, Copenhagen @ VEGA
04 – Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof
05 – Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall
06 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Vredenburg
08 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix
09 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Den Atelier
10 – Lille, France @ L’Aéronef
11 – Paris, France @ Olympia
21 – Washington D.C. @ 9:30 Club #
22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts #
23 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Wonder Bar #
25 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club #
26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #
29 – Columbus, OH @ The A&R Music Bar #
30 – Cleveland, OH @ The Beachland Ballroom #
MAY
02 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre #
03 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix #
05 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall #
06 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre #
07 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue #
09 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater #
10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell #
12 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall#
13 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre #
14 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo #
16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom #
18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater #
JUNE
03 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound
10 – Neuchâtel, Switzerland @ Festi’neuch
11 – Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret Festival
12 – Berlin, Germany @ Tempelhof Feld
15 – Athens, Greece @ Release Athens Festival
17 – Scheessel, Germany @ Hurricane Festival
18 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany @ Southside Festival
20 – Zagreb, Croatia @ InMusic Festival
29 – Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival
JULY 2022
02 – Dublin, Ireland @ Iveagh Gardens
03 – Dublin, Ireland @ Iveagh Gardens
06 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Nos Alive Festival
08 – Lytham St Annes, UK @ Lytham Festival (w/ The Strokes)
09 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival
14-17 – Carhaix, France @ Vieilles Charrues
15 – London, UK @ Finsbury Park (w/ Sam Fender)
AUGUST
12-14 – Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival
15 – Budapest, Hungary @ Sziget Festival
19-20 – Aérodrome Guéret Saint-Laurent, France @ Check In Party
20 – Charleville Mezieres, France @ Cabaret Vert
25 – Paris, France @ Rock en Seine
27 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
28 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
SEPTEMBER
16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound