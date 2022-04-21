Fontaines D.C. add further dates to 2022 UK and Ireland tour

Fontaines D.C. have added further dates to their upcoming 2022 UK and Ireland tour – you can see the full list of dates below.

The Irish band’s tour – which is in support of their forthcoming new album Skinty Fia – is set to kick off at Hull Bonus Arena on November 7, with dates also lined up in Manchester, London, Glasgow and Dublin.

After last month adding an extra three dates to the schedule in Manchester, London and Dublin, Fontaines D.C. have now added further shows to the jaunt.

The band will now also head to the O2 Academy Leeds on November 9, O2 Academy Glasgow on November 18, London’s Eventim Apollo for a third night on November 26, and finish up the run with a second night at Belfast’s Ulster Hall on December 8.

“We’re pleased to announce a second night in Leeds, Glasgow and Belfast and a third night in London on our UK & Ireland Tour this November,” the band wrote in a social media announcement.

Tickets for the newly announced shows are on sale now. You can see the full list of tour dates below and find more info here.

Earlier this week (April 19), Fontaines D.C. shared a brand new single called “Roman Holiday”.

The song is the fourth to be lifted from the Irish band’s upcoming new album, Skinty Fia, which is set for release on Friday (April 22) via Partisan Records, following previous singles “I Love You”, “Jackie Down The Line” and the album’s title track.