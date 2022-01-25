Fleet Foxes, Bright Eyes, Khruangbin, Kurt Vile and more for End Of The Road Festival 2022

End Of The Road Festival have announced the full line-up for this year’s festival.
Having previously announced that Pixies are to headline this year, the festival can now reveal their fellow headliners: Fleet Foxes, Bright Eyes and Khruangbin.
Joining them at End Of The Road’s home in the Larmer Tree Gardens from September 1 to 4 are Kurt Vile & The Violators, Tinariwen, The Weather Station – whose Ignorance was Uncut’s Album Of The Year last year – Hurray For The Riff Raff, The Magnetic Fields, Aldous Harding, Margo Cilker, Ryley Walker, Anaïs Mitchell, Yard Act, Cassandra Jenkins, Jake Xerxes Fussell, Lucy Dacus, Kevin Morby, Nala Sinephro and many more.
This sounds like all your favourite Uncut artists on one festival bill – so we’re absolutely delighted to once again be partnering with End Of The Road.
If you’ve not already picked up tickets, the good news is that there are some limited tickets still available for the festival, which you can buy by clicking here.
The full line-up for End Of The Road is:
PIXIES
FLEET FOXES
BRIGHT EYES
KHRUANGBIN
THE MAGNETIC FIELDS
ALDOUS HARDING
KURT VILE & THE VIOLATORS
PERFUME GENIUS
KEVIN MORBY
TINARIWEN
BLACK MIDI
LUCY DACUS
GREENTEA PENG
THE WEATHER STATION
SUDAN ARCHIVES
NILÜFER YANYA
HURRAY FOR THE RIFF RAFF
NALA SINEPHRO
PORRIDGE RADIO
YARD ACT
MOOR MOTHER
DURAND JONES & THE INDICATIONS
ANAÏS MITCHELL
RYLEY WALKER
GABRIELS
EMMA-JEAN THACKRAY
STEAM DOWN
CASSANDRA JENKINS
DEHD
PURLING HISS
LOS BITCHOS
NEWDAD
LES FILLES DE ILLIGHADAD
WU-LU
SCALPING
INDIA JORDAN (DJ SET)
PRIYA RAGU
CIRCUIT DES YEUX
URAL THOMAS & THE PAIN
MIKE POLIZZE
YASMIN WILLIAMS
JAKE XERXES FUSSELL
THE LOUNGE SOCIETY
THE ANCHORESS
FRUIT BATS
THE GOLDEN DREGS
CHRISTIAN LEE HUTSON
XENIA RUBINOS
ALABASTER DEPLUME
JANA HORN
AHMED FAKROUN
PART CHIMP
SINEAD O’BRIEN
GRACE CUMMINGS
AUDIOBOOKS
MARGO CILKER
MANDY, INDIANA
MODERN WOMAN
GWENIFER RAYMOND
GEESE
NAIMA BOCK
THE BUG CLUB COCO
LAEL NEALE
GROVE
COLA
JOANNA STERNBERG
DEATHCRASH
COBALT CHAPEL
IAN NOE
ROSALI
TARAKA
BINGO FURY
KEG
LEE PATTERSON
LYNKS
KEYAH/BLU
BUFFALO NICHOLS
THE CHISEL
TV PRIEST
AUTOMOTION
M(H)AOL
JEALOUS OF THE BIRDS
KATHERINE PRIDDY
SNIFFANY & THE NITS
WARRINGTON-RUNCORN NEW TOWN DEVELOPMENT PLAN
MARLAENA MOORE
NUKULUK
SOPHIE JAMIESON
APOLLO GHOSTS
JOE & THE SHITBOYS
See you down the front!