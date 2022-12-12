Flaming Lips to perform Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots in full on UK tour

The Flaming Lips have added two more UK shows to their 2023 tour, where the US psych-rock band will play their seminal 2002 album Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots in full to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Along with their previously announced, sold-out show at London’s Eventim Apollo on April 28, the band will perform at London’s Troxy on April 25, as well as the O2 Apollo in Manchester on April 29. Tickets are on sale now here.

In addition to their UK dates, The Flaming Lips will be playing Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots at North American headline dates in Chicago and Washington in May, as well as their appearance at the Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta, Georgia.

Last month, the band released a 20th anniversary reissue of Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots. Released digitally and a six-CD box set, that version includes 50 previously unreleased tracks, the Ego Tripping At The Gates Of Hell and Flight Test EPs, plus B-sides, demos, remixes, live versions of tracks, and hard-to-find covers of Pink Floyd, Radiohead and Kylie Minogue songs.

Last year, the band released a Nick Cave covers album titled Where The Viaduct Looms in collaboration with young Canadian musician Nell Smith, performing “Red Right Hand” together on Colbert earlier this year.