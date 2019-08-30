Exclusive! Watch Eric Clapton on his friendship with JJ Cale

EC goes deep on his time with JJ

Back in April, JJ Cale‘s album Stay Around collected 15 previously unreleased songs by the late, much-missed musician.

Now, slightly belatedly, Uncut is delighted to carry an exclusive film of Eric Clapton paying tribute to his former friend.

The film finds Clapton reminiscing about first meeting Cale, their friendship and performing together – Clapton also shares a story about when the pair visited a Fleetwood Mac recording session.

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

“He makes this profound music, it’s so subtle and strong,” says Clapton. “And yet he manages to remain detached and uninvolved with the whole – forgive the expression — bullshit. There wasn’t ever going to be a way for him to become famous. I think he catered to making it that way. He did it so that if was manageable for him. He was as famous as he wanted to be.”

Stay Around is released by Because Music.

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The October 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from August 15, and available to order online now – with Patti Smith on the cover. Inside, you’ll find Bon Iver, Robbie Robertson, Jeff Buckley, Miles Davis, Brittany Howard, The Hollies, Devendra Banhart, Neil Young and Bob Dylan and more. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best of the month’s new music, including Wilco, Oh Sees, Hiss Golden Messenger and Tinariwen.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.