Exclusive! Watch a video for The Wedding Present’s new song, “The Loneliest Time Of Year”

A year ago, Uncut brought you the news that The Wedding Present were marking the 30th anniversary of their Hit Parade caper by repeating the feat of releasing a single every month throughout 2022. And having pulled it off once more with aplomb, where else to end but with a traditional seasonal weepie?

Watch the video for “The Loneliest Time Of Year” below:

“Ah, the old ‘Christmas song’,” writes bandleader David Gedge. “To be honest, I’ve kind of been one of those ‘bah, humbug’ types ever since I realised that the only thing we’re really celebrating on 25 December is capitalism! ‘Thanks for the list of stuff you want me to buy for you, here’s a list of stuff I want you to buy for me.’ There’s nothing wrong with that, I suppose, but, for me, one of the most appealing things about the festive season is the way pop songs always seem more poignant when they’re also Christmas songs. It’s all about heightened expectation and disappointment, perhaps.

“I’ve had a go myself a couple of times over the years, of course, and it seemed fitting to have another crack at it for the grand finale of 24 Songs. Hence, ‘The Loneliest Time Of Year’ has a huge, melancholy chorus, sleigh bells, and an appropriately surreal video. The other song on our final 7” of 2022, ‘Memento Mori’, is a perkier affair which was written while I gazed admiringly at the snow-topped Cascade Mountain Range in Washington State.”

“The Loneliest Time Of Year” will be released on Friday December 16. You can buy the 7″ – either individually or as part of the complete box set of all 12 24 Songs singles – by clicking here.