Ennio Morricone has died, aged 91

Hailed as "The greatest ever film composer"

Sam Richards
Credit: Robin Little/Redferns

Ennio Morricone, one of the most prolific and important film composers of all-time, has died aged 91. He suffered from complications after breaking his leg ten days ago, passing away overnight in a clinic in Rome.

A statement from Morricone’s lawyer Giorgio Assumma said that, “He preserved until the final moment full lucidity and great dignity… He gave a touching remembrance to his audience, whose affectionate support always enabled him to draw strength for his creativity.”

Morricone was most famous for soundtracking The Good, The Bad & The Ugly along with Sergio Leone’s other spaghetti westerns, although he wrote over 400 film and television scores in his lifetime. These included Cinema Paradiso, Days Of Heaven, The Untouchables, The Thing and Quentin Tarantino’s Hateful Eight, for which he finally won a competitive Oscar in 2016 (he received an honorary award in 2007).

During the 1960s, Morricone wrote several pop hits for Italian and European artists, and in later years collaborated with admirers such as Pet Shop Boys.

Morricone also composed numerous classical works and from 1964 to 1980 was a member of influential Italian improv collective Gruppo di Improvvisazione di Nuova Consonanza.

“I saw with great sadness that one of my musical heroes, Ennio Morricone has passed away today,” wrote New Order’s Bernard Sumner. “His music introduced me to albums and the first album I ever bought was one of his. He made beautiful emotional music and was the master of melody.”

Nitin Sawhney tweeted that “Morricone’s melodies and themes were woven into the fabric of humanity.”

Film director Edgar Wright wrote that “He could make an average movie into a must see, a good movie into art, and a great movie into legend.”

Geoff Barrow of Portishead and Beak> simply hailed him as “The greatest ever film composer”.

