End Of The Road Festival 2023 add more names

Fatoumata Diawara, Panda Bear & Sonic Boom and The Murder Capital are among the artists to have been added to the 2023 End Of The Road Festival line-up.

The news comes as Final Tier tickets are available at the festival website. End Of The Road returns this August 31 – September 3 at Wiltshire’s Larmer Tree Gardens.

Also joining this year’s event are Deerhoof, Allah-Las, 75 Dollar Bill, H. Hawkline, Sessa, Sylvie and more.

As previously reported on Uncut, Wilco, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Future Islands and Unknown Mortal Orchestra headline this year’s festival.

They’ll be joined by an Uncut-friendly bill including Angel Olsen, Arooj Aftab, Cass McCombs, Joan Shelley, Ezra Furman, Horse Lords, Greentea Peng, Mary Elizabeth Remington, Oren Ambarchi, Nina Nastasia, Sam Burton, The Mary Wallopers and Caitlin Rose.

We’re delighted to once again be partnering with End Of The Road for what promises to be a brilliant festival.

And while you’re digesting today’s new additions to the bill, here’s a handy round up of all our coverage from the 2022 festival.

NEW ADDITIONS FOR END OF THE ROAD 2023

FATOUMATA DIAWARA

PANDA BEAR & SONIC BOOM

THE MURDER CAPITAL

CHARLOTTE ADIGÉRY & BOLIS PUPUL

DEERHOOF

SAMIA

ALLAH-LAS

ELA MINUS (LIVE)

KING TUFF

HMLTD

MARIE DAVIDSON (DJ)

ELKKA (DJ)

75 DOLLAR BILL

TOM RAVENSCROFT (DJ)

H. HAWKLINE

SESSA

ROYEL OTIS

SYLVIE

KARA JACKSON

HÉLOÏSE WERNER & COLIN ALEXANDER

MARY IN THE JUNKYARD