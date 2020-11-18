Elvis Costello and Steve Earle to play UK Americana Awards 2021

The 2021 UK Americana Awards will take the form of a virtual ceremony on January 28, including performances by Elvis Costello and Steve Earle (with more names to be announced).

The UK Americana Music Association (AMA-UK) yesterday revealed the winners of their special awards: Elvis Costello for the AMA-UK 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award; Mavis Staples for the International Lifetime Achievement Award; Christine McVie for the Trailblazer Award; and Steve Earle for the International Trailblazer Award. A new category, the Songwriter Legacy Award, was specially created this year for the late John Prine.

“This is a most surprising award,” said Elvis Costello. “I left home a long time ago and yet I have been welcomed into many American musical destinations of which I might, once, have only dreamed. As Conway Twitty once sang, ‘It’s Only Make Believe’ but I am thankful for this acknowledgement.”

Said Steve Earle, “Honors received in Britain have always been special to me, I guess, because I never had to struggle to reach an audience on that island. They got it. From day one.”

In addition, the Bob Harris Emerging Artist Awards goes to Robbie Cavanagh and Demi Marriner, in recognition of their efforts to support fellow artists during the coronavirus pandemic, and the Grassroots Award goes to the Music Venue Trust’s Mark Davyd and Beverley Whitrick.

Winners of the member-voted awards will be revealed at the ceremony itself. Nomination are as follows:

UK Song of the Year

“I Should Be On A Train” by Ferris and Sylvester (Written by Issy Ferris and Archie Sylvester)

“Ain’t One Thing” by Lady Nade (Written by Lady Nade )

“Thin (I Used To Be Bullet Proof)” by Our Man In The Field (Written by Alexander Ellis)

“I Don’t Wanna Lie” by Yola (Written by Yola, Dan Auerbach, Bobby Wood)

UK Album of the Year

A Dark Murmuration of Words by Emily Barker (produced by Greg Freeman)

Song For Our Daughter by Laura Marling (Produced by Ethan Johns, Laura Marling)

In This Town You’re Owned by Robert Vincent (Produced by Ethan Johns)

Hannah White and The Nordic Connections by Hannah White (Produced by Hannah White and The Nordic Connections)

UK Artist of the Year

Emily Barker

Laura Marling

Robert Vincent

Yola

UK Instrumentalist of the Year

Anna Corcoran

Lukas Drinkwater

Martin Harley

Michele Stodart

International Song of the Year

“Welcome to Hard Times” by Charley Crockett (Written by Charley Crockett)

“Brightest Star” by Lilly Hiatt (Written by Lilly Hiatt)

“Already Dead” by Austin Lucas (Written by Austin Lucas)

“Hand Over My Heart” by The Secret Sisters (Written by Elizabeth Rogers, Lydia Lane Rogers)

International Album of the Year

Lamentations by American Aquarium (Produced by Shooter Jennings)

Old Flowers by Courtney Marie Andrews (Produced by Andrew Sarlo)

That’s How Rumors Get Started by Margo Price (Produced by Sturgill Simpson with co-production by David R. Ferguson and Margo Price)

Expectations by Katie Pruitt (Produced by Michael Robinson, Katie Pruitt)

International Artist of the Year

Courtney Marie Andrews

Jason Isbell

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings

Lucinda Williams

The awards show will be preceded by two evenings of showcases from partners including Prince Edward Island, Thirty Tigers, Canadian Independent Music Association, North Carolina Music Export, Sounds Australia, Yep Roc and Loose Music. Passes for the whole event, which will be held virtually from January 26-28, are on sale now from here.