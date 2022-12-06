Echo and the Bunnymen to play Ocean Rain in full with orchestra on four UK shows

Echo and the Bunnymen have announced a special UK tour for autumn 2023.

The band will be playing their fourth album Ocean Rain in full for four shows around the country in Nottingham, Edinburgh, their hometown of Liverpool and London’s Royal Albert Hall in September 2023. They will be accompanied by the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra.

Ocean Rain was released in 1984 and was recorded mostly in Paris with a 35-piece orchestra. It features songs such as “The Killing Moon”, “Silver” and “Seven Seas”.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday (December 9) – check out the full list of dates below.

SEPTEMBER 2023

12 – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

14 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

16 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

18 – London, Royal Albert Hall

Echo and the Bunnymen are also set to appear on the Sunday of next year’s Isle of Wight Festival, which will be headlined by Pulp, George Ezra, The Chemical Brothers and Robbie Williams. The post-punk legends have also been confirmed for the lineup of next year’s Bearded Theory, which will take place in Derbyshire in May 2023.

Elsewhere, the band’s frontman, Ian McCulloch, recently sang at the funeral of Happy Mondays bassist Paul Ryder, who passed away in August at the age of 58.

Back in June, Echo and the Bunnymen supported The Rolling Stones at their first show in Liverpool for 50 years as part of their SIXTY UK and European anniversary tour.